Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for ALCS Game 2
The Toronto Blue Jays face a massive test in Game 2 of the ALCS, as they are down 1-0 in the series after losing Game 1 at home on Sunday night.
Toronto made quick work of the New York Yankees in the ALDS, but it now is in a hole for the first time this postseason, and it dropped to +550 to win the World Series after yesterday’s loss.
Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners are now +210 to win the World Series after coming back from an early 1-0 deficit on Sunday night to win 3-1 in Game 1.
Game 2 features an interesting pitching matchup between Seattle veteran Logan Gilbert and Toronto youngster Trey Yesavage, who threw a gem against the Yankees in the ALDS.
Can the Blue Jays even this series before things shift to Seattle for Game 3?
Let’s dive into the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-194)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+157)
Moneyline
- Mariners: +112
- Blue Jays: -137
Total
- 7.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA, 1-0, 1.13 ERA)
- Toronto: Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Mariners vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 13
- Time: 5:03 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): FOX/FS1
- Series: Mariners lead 1-0
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+323)
After hitting a home run prop for Cal Raleigh on Sunday night, I shared another for Game 2 of the ALCS in SI Betting’s Daily Dinger column:
In the ALDS, Guerrero homered three times against the New York Yankees while posting an insane .529 batting average.
While he did not record a hit in Game 1 of the ALCS, I think that changes against Gilbert, who he has seen the ball well off of in his career.
In 15 at-bats against Gilbert, Guerrero is 6-for-15 with two doubles, two home runs and a 1.404 OPS. The Blue Jays slugger has also had a power surge in the playoffs after hitting just 23 homers in the regular season.
Gilbert did give up 20 home runs in 25 starts in the regular season, so he’s not immune to giving up the long ball either. I think this is a solid price for Vladdy Jr. in Game 2.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB best column why I am backing Seattle to cover as a road underdog in Game 2:
The Mariners pulled off an upset against Toronto’s ace – Kevin Gausman – in Game 1, and I think they are in a prime spot to cover in Game 2.
Gilbert had to pitch in the 15-inning marathon Game 5 on Friday night in the ALDS, but he was lights out in that matchup, tossing two innings of three-hit ball. Overall, Gilbert has allowed just seven hits and one run across eight innings this postseason.
Now, Yesavage was great against the Yankees in the ALDS, allowing just one walk across 5.1 innings of work, but I’m not sure he’ll have a super long leash in Game 2 of this series. The Jays took him out while he was pitching a no-hitter against the Yanks, and the rookie was at just 78 pitches in that matchup.
Toronto’s bullpen is a concern in this series, as it has a 5.79 ERA in the postseason. Only the Cincinnati Reds and Yankees bullpens have posted worse marks.
Since this is close to a must-win game for Toronto, I’m not totally sold on backing the Mariners as underdogs, but I do think this ends up being a close game after there were just four runs scored in Game 1.
Seattle has played four games (out of six) this postseason that have been decided by two or fewer runs.
Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-194 at DraftKings)
