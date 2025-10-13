The Mariners Take Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in Toronto
The Seattle Mariners knew they would have a major challenge facing the powerful Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Especially in the Rogers Centre, where over 40,000 fans would be screaming their lungs out. But the AL West Champions were able to grab a 3-1 victory on Sunday bight, one that could set the tempo for how this battle could go.
Seattle's Game 1 starter, Bryce Miller, gave the team all he had in the tank, and the results were terrific. The veteran righty went six innings, allowing one earned run, with three strikeouts and three walks. He was followed by Gabe Speier and Matt Brash, before closer Andres Munoz shut the door in the ninth. Seattle's staff held the potent Blue Jays to just two hits in the game.
On the offensive side of things, the M's got a solo home run from AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh, while second baseman Jorge Polanco drove in Seattle's other two runs. There wasn't much more output from there, except for centerfielder Julio Rodriguez, who went 1-for-2 and walked twice.
A Huge Victory for the Mariners... in More Ways Than One
Miller's performance was somewhat surprising, considering he's had a rough 2025 campaign. The hurler went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 90.1 innings pitched in the regular season, and he likely only got the opportunity to start due to the injury of teammate Bryan Woo.
However, Miller displayed the calm presence of a veteran and the grittiness of a warrior in Game 1. In doing so, he's put the Mariners in an even greater situation than merely being up 1-0 in the ALCS. It buys manager Dan Wilson some time, if he chooses to hold back Woo (who was recently cleared from injury) until Game 5. If the team has the chance to roll their 15-game winner out there for a potential clinching game, you have to believe the Seattle skipper will pull the trigger.
As the Mariners look to put the Blue Jays in the pressure cooker, the two teams will meet again on Monday, with a scheduled start time of 3:03 ET. The M's starter is currently unknown, as both Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert were pressed into duty in the team's 15-inning classic against the Detroit Tigers to clinch the ALDS.