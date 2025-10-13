World Series Odds: Mariners Skyrocket After Upsetting Blue Jays in ALCS Game 1
The Seattle Mariners picked up a massive win in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday night, erasing an early 1-0 deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1.
Sunday's win was big on multiple fronts for the Mariners, who entered the series as slight underdogs against the Blue Jays.
First off, Toronto threw ace Kevin Gausman, and while he only allowed one run across 5.2 innings of work, the Blue Jays bullpen did not hold up in the later innings. The Mariners, on the other hand, started Bryce Miller, who had not been great in the regular season, posting an ERA over 5.00.
Now, Seattle has a better pitching staff than the Blue Jays and has already stolen a game in Toronto where the Jays were 27 games over .500 during the regular season. That has led oddsmakers to shift Seattle way up in the latest odds to win the World Series.
2025 World Series Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +140
- Seattle Mariners: +210
- Milwaukee Brewers: +400
- Toronto Blue Jays: +550
Game 2 of the ALCS takes place on Monday night, and the Mariners are once again set as road underdogs with Logan Gilbert on the mound against Blue Jays youngster Trey Yesavage. One could argue that the pitching matchup favors Seattle since Gilbert had an impressive 3.44 ERA in 25 outings in the 2025 regular season.
The Jays have fallen all the way to +550, a pretty massive drop, after losing Game 1. Even if they even the series on Monday, there's a good chance that Seattle remains ahead of Toronto in the World Series odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.