Mark Sanchez Affidavit Reveals New Details in Former NFL QB’s Stabbing

The former NFL quarterback was arrested in an Indianapolis hospital on Saturday after being charged with three misdemeanors.

Madison Williams

Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Mark Sanchez was arrested in the hospital in Indianapolis on Saturday after being charged with three misdemeanors of "battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication." Sanchez ended up in the hospital because he was stabbed in an incident.

On Sunday, Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears released a statement and shared the affidavit for the case, which revealed more information about the incident Sanchez was involved in.

The affidavit, via ESPN, revealed that Sanchez was involved in the altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver at a hotel loading dock. The truck driver shared that he thought Sanchez was "trying to kill me," causing the driver to spray Sanchez with pepper spray. The driver thought he was still in danger so he pulled his knife out and stabbed Sanchez "two or three times." He called it a "life-or-death situation" after he was thrown against a dumpster and on the ground.

After the altercation, the driver shared that Sanchez appeared to have "a look of shock" and then the former quarterback "took off." The truck driver was treated at a different hospital than Sanchez for a laceration on his left cheek.

"This incident should never have happened," Mears said on Sunday. "What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead."

There is video footage of the incident that detectives are reviewing. Sanchez originally said at the hospital that "all he could remember was grabbing for a window," but he wasn't sure where he was stabbed or who stabbed him.

Sanchez's initial hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday in Indianapolis, and he is held at a $300 bond.

Sanchez was scheduled to work Sunday's Colts–Raiders game for Fox. After this incident he was replaced on the call by Brady Quinn.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

