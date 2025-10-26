SI

Rex Ryan’s Emotional On-Air Tribute to Nick Mangold After Jets Legend’s Death

Liam McKeone

Rex Ryan couldn't hold back his emotions as he paid tribute to Jets legend Nick Mangold following the news of his death on Sunday.
Rex Ryan couldn't hold back his emotions as he paid tribute to Jets legend Nick Mangold following the news of his death on Sunday. / ESPN
In this story:

On Sunday the NFL world suffered a terrible loss as news broke that former Jets legend Nick Mangold had died due to complications from chronic kidney disease at 41 years old. Mangold made his battle with kidney disease public knowledge earlier this month and the news of his death shook the football community.

It hit Rex Ryan particularly hard. Ryan coached Mangold for six seasons while he was head coach of the Jets. The former coach now works for ESPN and was live on-air Sunday to cover Mangold's death. He offered a very touching tribute to his former player and was unable to hold back his emotions during the segment.

"It's just... it's brutal," Ryan said while struggling to keep his composure. "Such a great young man. The pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets.

"I remember, it was obvious I was getting fired. My last game Mangold's injured. Like, injured. He comes to me and says, 'I'm playing this game.' He wanted to play for me. That's what I remember about this kid. He was awesome and just way too young. I feel awful for his wife and family... Rough."

Ryan couldn't continue after that.

A heart-wrenching moment from Ryan. And his feelings about Mangold are shared across the NFL. His public reveal of his kidney issues showed how much he was appreciated in the football world.

A very sad moment for the Mangold family, Ryan, and the rest of the NFL.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL