Michael Jordan's 71-pound fish loses $3.9M prize in brutal way on $8M yacht
Michael Jordan loves to flaunt his billionaire lifestyle.
Already the proud owner of a $70 million private plane and a $115 million superyacht, the NBA's greatest of all time also loves to fish. So of course the Chicago Bulls icon and six-time NBA champion has an $8 million sportfishing boat, which was shown off this weekend at the prestigious White Marlin Open held annually in Ocean City, Maryland.
The fantastic vessel, named "Catch 23," has the custom Air Jordan paint job that matches the private jet, and his crew, which included his now sober son Marcus, 34, landed a prized 71-pound White Marlin, good for second place and a $400,000 prize.
The professional that did all the dirty work was angler Trey "Cricket" McMillan, and what you didn't see in many of the headlines was that MJ and his team, unlike his legendary career when the five-time NBA MVP and six-time NBA Finals MVP never lost in a clutch moment, went down in brutal fashion as a local fisherman beat the Nike brand empire maker by a single pound for the $3.9 million grand prize.
Dan Gough, who lives in Ocean City, had a catch that was like a buzzer beater for a win of a lifetime, making it one of the biggest prizes in fishing tournament history.
“I’ve been fishing this tournament for 36 years — and to finally win it, it’s just incredible," Gought told the local ABC station.
And when asked about taking down the NBA GOAT, Gough joked, "Without a doubt. I’ll play him in cards, cornhole, and fishing. I’m not doing golf or basketball against him.”
It's not like Gough is an amateur, as the professional angler's team, Billfisher, holds the Maryland state record for the biggest blue marlin ever caught at a whopping 1,135 pounds. And while Gough didn't win it with them, they won the White Marlin Open in 2022 and came in second last year.
Not that Jordan needs the money, and it was great to see him reconnect with his once estranged son, Marcus, after he dated former teammate Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, reality star Larsa Pippen, for some time.
With that said, you know His Airness wanted that $3.9 million grand prize.
