Naomi Osaka jokes during intense ab workouts that have her 'dying'
Tennis star Naomi Osaka ranked No. 6 on Forbes' highest-paid female athlete list for 2024 as she returned to the court after missing all of 2023 following the birth of her child.
The 27-year-old earned a whopping $12.9 million in 2024, though $12 million was from endorsements. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is finishing the year as the No. 56 player in the world.
Now, as she gears up for the 2025 season with the hope of finding more on-court success, she's putting in some extra work in the gym.
Osaka pulled back the curtain on her training this week with a video showing an intense ab workout that left her laughing off the pain and a photo on an exercise bike that had her "dying."
In the core workout, another person stands on her stomach while Osaka attempts to elevate her hips.
That doesn't look very comfortable.
Naomi was training at Integralis - Physiotherapie in Regensburg, Germany and after the core workout it was time for the exercise bike. One of the trainers snapped a photo with Osaka in the background peddling away.
"When I'm dying but Flo is taking selfies," she joked.
Being an elite athlete isn't easy work.
There's no official word on Osaka's planned tournament schedule for the 2025, but she is clearly serious about making a statement upon her return to the court. Hopefully Osaka can find her form, because tennis is more fun when she's at the top of the game.
