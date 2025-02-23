NBA 2K streamer Duke Dennis blushes after GloRilla shoots her shot in new song
Grammy-nominated rap star GloRilla has made her presence felt in the sports world over the past year, and now she's making waves in the streaming world after a surprising shoutout in her new song, 'ILBB2,' with Jorjiana.
GloRilla, who is besties with Ciara and has pulled up to multiple Steelers games after attending training camp, and even been spotted courtside at several NBA games, name-dropped popular NBA 2K stream Duke Dennis, who goes by the name AMP Duke.
She dropped her verse on the record rapping, "Like my n***** tall and grimy (What else?) / And mixed with a little bit of ugly," before continuing, "They say shooters shoot / Duke Dennis, what's up with you?"
MORE: GloRilla hilariously tries pronouncing NBA player names like Antetokounmpo
It didn't take long for Duke Dennis to learn he was name-dropped on the verse, so he hopped on Twitch to deliver a hilarious reaction.
AMP Duke first blushed over the mention, before questioning whether GloRilla was also calling him ugly. (WARNING: Video contains graphic language that some may find offensive.)
Hey, being name-dropped by a Grammy-nominated artist and one of the hottest rappers in the game is a win-win, even if it comes with a backhanded compliment.
MORE: GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion link up at Super Bowl 59 for Eagles win
GloRilla dropped her debut studio album Glorious at the end of 2024 on October 11 through CMG and Interscope Records. The project reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts.
She previously dropped the EPs P Status and Anyways, Life's Great, along with her mixtapes Most Likely Up Next and Ehhthang Ehhthang.
Duke Dennis, meanwhile, has over 1.9 million subscribers on Twitch and more than 1.98 million on YouTube.
