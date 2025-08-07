Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Mercury)
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (groin) remains without a timetable to return this season, and she has not played since the All-Star break.
Clark has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Phoenix Mercury, and it's possible she could miss several more games as the Fever attempt to get her back to 100 percent.
Clark returned from her injury before the break, but she re-aggravated it in a win over the Connecticut Sun, causing her to miss the last several games, including the All-Star festivities in Indiana.
The Fever have been able to stay afloat without Clark, winning five of their last six games to move to 17-13 in the 2025 season. Indiana is coming off a loss on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.
Clark has appeared in just 13 games in her second season in the WNBA, and she's averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from 3-point range. The star guard has not shot the ball well, and her injuries may have played a part in her struggles.
The Fever will lean on Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Natashaw Howard as their primary options on offense until Clark is able to return. With the Fever missing their best player, they are set as six-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings for Thursday night's matchup in Phoenix.
