NBA WAG Jordyn Woods swoons over selfie with ESPN's Malika Andrews
Social media influencer and socialite turned NBA WAG Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of New York Knicks superstar big man Karl-Anthony Towns, had an eventful weekend.
Woods made the trip to the San Francisco Bay Area to enjoy the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, including Sunday night's All-Star Game.
Towns recorded 14 points across two games for the Global Stars while Jordyn cheered him on.
Earlier in the weekend, Jordyn was rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest personalities in the sports world. Among them was ESPN's Malika Andrews, who snapped a selfie with the Knicks WAG.
Jordyn reposted the selfie with the message, "So nice seeeeing you," and a heart emoji .
She also pulled up to the Hennessey Arena 2x2 Showcase and linked with Grammy-winning R&B singer Victoria Monet, actress Karrueche Tran, Malika, and her sister, fellow ESPN reporter Kendra Andrews.
What a crews.
Jordyn will now head back to New York to prepare for Towns' return to the court on Thursday, February 20, against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.
Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.
Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.
