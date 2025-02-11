WNBA star Cameron Brink slays ab-flexing crop top matching models beside her
Cameron Brink is a WNBA star with model looks and All-Star fits. When you put her with professional models beside her, she still stands out.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward certainly can rock a look like her sheer crop top and miniskirt, and her ab-revealing top, and her tiny miniskirt fit for a night out with her Unrivaled sisters.
Speaking of Unrivaled, Brink was selected to play for the Lunar Owls for the new 3x3 league in Miami, but the knee injury she suffered in June with the Sparks prevented her from taking the court this year. She still crushed a leggy picture in her new uniform and did a goofy dance after hitting a half-court shot.
Brink, who also just launched a podcast called “Straight to Cam” with Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry, posed for some professional photos in an ab-flexing crop top. At 6-foot-4, she definitely stands out with her looks and height with models next to her (scroll through).
Brink will be back on the court for the WNBA season with new star teammate Kelsey Plum be her side.
As a rookie, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
It’s easy to see why she’s a fan favorite with photos like her ab slay next to models.
