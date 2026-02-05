Nick Emmanwori’s GF Raven In Spotlight After Seahawks Star’s Pre-Super Bowl Injury

Seattle Seahawks fans received upsetting news regarding one of their breakout stars just a few days before Super Bowl LX.

On the morning of February 5, ESPN's Adam Shefter reported on X that standout nickelback safety Nick Emmanwori suffered an ankle injury while defending a pass during Wednesday's practice. While Emmanwori walked off the field on his own power, the injury throws his status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots into flux.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrates after an interception. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen whether Emmanwori will be able to compete in what would be the biggest game of his life this weekend.

What's for sure is that the Seahawks not having him on the field would be tough, given they're facing Drake Maye and New England's high-powered offense. Emmanwori was a second-round pick out of South Carolina and has been a key part of Seattle's defense, being among the best in the league this year.

Nick Emmanwori's Girlfriend Raven Johnson Takes Focus After Seahawks Star's Injury

Some in the women's basketball community might know Emmanwori better as the boyfriend of Raven Johnson, a star guard on the South Carolina Gamecocks' national powerhouse women's basketball team.

Johnson is the Gamecocks' starting point guard and is averaging nearly 10 points per game for the country's No. 3-ranked team. She won a national championship under Dawn Staley in 2024.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) receives high fives. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

While both Emmanwori and Johnson prefer to keep their relationship public, the Seahawks posted an Instagram photo of them together back in May of 2025, where Johnson was visiting Emmanwori while at training camp.

Nick Emmanwori and Raven Johnson. | Instagram/@espnw

Johnson and other Seahawks fans will be keeping a close eye on Emmanwori's status ahead of Sunday's game.

