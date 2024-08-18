Tyreek Hill Proposes 50-Yard Race Against Olympic Gold Medalist Noah Lyles
Despite winning a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics–and adding a bronze while dealing with COVID-19–Noah Lyles's claim of being the fastest man on the planet is still generating plenty of debate among sports fans.
One of Lyles's loudest detractors is star NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is heralded as football's speediest superstar. Hill, a former track athlete in his own right, hasn't backed down from his belief that he could win against Lyles in a race.
On Sunday morning, Hill took to X and encouraged Lyles to sign a contract to race him in a 50-yard dash, despite Lyles having indicated he would only entertain a challenge in the 100m.
Hill's challenge came on the heels of Lyles's recent appearance on The Night Cap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. Lyles said he'd only entertain the idea of racing Hill, who he described as a "clout chaser" if the wide receiver was "serious about it."
In an interview with NBC Sports earlier in the week, Lyles had forgotten Hill's name, referring to him instead as "the cheetah guy from football." This time, he made no mistake about Hill's identity, but maintained that the wide receiver doesn't truly want to race him.
"Tyreek is just chasing clout. Anytime someone fast comes up, he would try to race them. If he really wanted to race people, he would've showed up like DK Metcalf. And the man raced in the 60 meters this year in the Masters division. The man dodges smoke. I don't got time for that," said Lyles.
"He's challenging me, we're racing in the 100, we can race... If he's truly serious about it. And I'm not talking about you're just talking on the internet... you'll see me on the track," concluded Lyles.