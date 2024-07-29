Derrick Henry Impressed by U.S. Rugby Star Ilona Maher's Epic Olympic Stiff-Arm
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry knows a thing or two about sending defenders to the turf with vicious stiff-arms.
So it was only right that Henry chimed in on the United States' newest stiff-arm sensation, Ilona Maher, who is competing with the American women's national rugby sevens team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Maher has gone viral in the early days of the Olympics for delivering devastating blows on her way to score for Team USA.
Henry was shown footage of Maher following the Ravens' practice on Monday.
"Get off of me!" Henry said with a smile while watching the highlights. "Oh yeah, she's got it. Mindset, running strong and hard, not trying to go down. Get to the end zone by any means. I love it."
Maher has led Team USA to unprecedented territory, as the Americans defeated Great Britain 17–7 on Monday to reach the semifinal round. No other American rugby team—men's or women's—has reached the semifinal round in Olympics history.
Team USA has its hands full on Tuesday, however, as it goes head-to-head with defending gold medalist New Zealand in the semifinals. Regardless if they win or lose, the Americans will have a chance to play for a medal—either gold or bronze—later Tuesday night.
No matter what happens Tuesday, Maher has gained a new fan in Henry, the esteemed four-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL rushing leader.