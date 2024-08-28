Simone Biles bangs in sheer, off-the-shoulder minidress (PHOTOS)
Simone Biles has been enjoying life after her successful redemption tour at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Besides not being able to find the perfect pair of pants for her petite 4 feet, 8 inches frame and her questionable fashion sense at husband Jonathan Owens’ Chicago Bears preseason game, the 11-time Olympic medalist, including seven gold medals, has posted about her baller new $150k Mercedes G-Wagon and her stunning multi-millionaire lakefront mansion.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles goes biker babe bikini chic as social media hiatus ends
In a much more deserving formal Olympic medal photoshoot than Team USA’s Tyrese Haliburton with his dog, the most decorated gymnast of all time stunned in a sheer, off-the-shoulder white minidress that made her 11 Olympic medals seem pedestrian.
The Team USA women’s gymnastics team stars have been slaying with their post-Olympic fits, and Biles' look in this photoshoot was another gold-medal performance.
The proud wife was also happy to learn that her husband Owens, 29, made the Bears final roster and will be on the team for the NFL regular season starting Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.
RELATED: Suni Lee leaves fans breathless in gorgeous short yellow dress (PHOTOS)
The 27 year old is enjoying her post-Paris run, and while the 11 Olympic medals are certainly amazing, it was her winning ensemble that won this day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chillin’: Livvy Dunne snaps cute bedroom selfie while relaxing at home
Schoolin’: Livvy Dunne’s darling ‘first day of school’ photo foretells No. 1 LSU goal
Sizzlin’ sequel: Gabby Williams rocks handkerchief crop top for WNBA fit debut
How much?: Washington Commanders beer prices will make you say, water please
Ahhhh: Kobe Bryant’s 7-year-old Bianka adorably crushes Dodgers first pitch