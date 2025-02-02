Paige Bueckers laughs off question about no-braid hairstyle with Luka Doncic joke
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers had social media in a chokehold after she walked onto the court on Sunday afternoon for the Huskies' game against the Butler Bulldogs.
Bueckers ditched her signature braid hairstyle and brought out a no-braid look that had everyone in shock.
The no-braid hairstyle began going viral, so naturally Bueckers was asked about it after the game.
As it turns out, Bueckers' go-to hairbraider, Kayla, was too sick.
During her response, Bueckers laughed off the question about her viral hairdo with a joke about the NBA trade involving Luka Doncic, who was shockingly traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in the wee hours of the morning.
Nailed it. And the Mavs faithful were still going through the stages of grieving throughout the day. For those concerned about Paige's braid, it will be back.
Throughout her college career, Bueckers has been named a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, two-time Big East Player of the Year, USBWA Co-Freshman of the Year, and a two-time Big East tournament MOP.
This season, UConn is again riding high and the No. 6 Huskies advanced to 21-2 on the season following a 101-59 blowout win.
Bueckers is averaging 19 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
