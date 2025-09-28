Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll hit by drink mystery answered at Ryder Cup
As Team USA looks to make an impossible comeback against Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup, one of the ugliest incidents at the embarrassingly unruly Bethpage Black outside of New York City in Farmingdale has finally been answered.
RELATED: Rory McIlroy scolded for wife Erica Stoll being at Ryder Cup by ex-MLB star
After a heated Day 2 where Bryson DeChambeau got into verbal dispute with Tommy Fleetwood, and Rory McIlroy's partner Shane Lowry had to be held back from getting into a fight with an unruly spectator, the reigning Masters winner's wife Erica Stoll got hit with a drink after McIlroy and Lowry won their match.
RELATED: Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll stuns in elegant black dress at Ryder Cup Gala
Golf Digest zoomed into the view that seems to show another fan purposely hitting a full drink out of another patron's hand, which unfortunately lands on Stoll.
RELATED: Who is Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll?
Here's the original video from golf reporter Dylan Dethier.
Stoll was back at the final day of the Ryder Cup today, so not even the raucous New York crowd to stop her for supporting her husband.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing