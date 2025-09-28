The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll hit by drink mystery answered at Ryder Cup

In often ugly behavior at the 2025 Ryder Cup, McIlroy's wife as unfortunately hit with a drink by an unruly fan. But it's not in a way you'd ever imagine.

Matthew Graham

Rory McIlroy kisses his daughter Poppy, 5, on the forehead as his wife Erica Stoll, right, watches. Rory McIlroy defeated J.J. Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass Monday March 17, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. McIlroy shot a +1 while Spaun shot a +3.
Rory McIlroy kisses his daughter Poppy, 5, on the forehead as his wife Erica Stoll, right, watches. Rory McIlroy defeated J.J. Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass Monday March 17, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. McIlroy shot a +1 while Spaun shot a +3. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Team USA looks to make an impossible comeback against Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup, one of the ugliest incidents at the embarrassingly unruly Bethpage Black outside of New York City in Farmingdale has finally been answered.

Erica Stoll
Sept. 28, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Wife of Team Europe's Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll and wife of Team Europe captain Luke Donald, Diane Donald during the singles on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

After a heated Day 2 where Bryson DeChambeau got into verbal dispute with Tommy Fleetwood, and Rory McIlroy's partner Shane Lowry had to be held back from getting into a fight with an unruly spectator, the reigning Masters winner's wife Erica Stoll got hit with a drink after McIlroy and Lowry won their match.

Erica Stoll
Apr 13, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while posing for photographs with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, at the green jacket ceremony during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Golf Digest zoomed into the view that seems to show another fan purposely hitting a full drink out of another patron's hand, which unfortunately lands on Stoll.

Here's the original video from golf reporter Dylan Dethier.

Stoll was back at the final day of the Ryder Cup today, so not even the raucous New York crowd to stop her for supporting her husband.

Erica Stoll
Mar 17, 2025; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Rory McIlroy kisses his wife Erica Stoll while holding his daughter Poppy after winning the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. / Doug Engle-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
