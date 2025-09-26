Kai Trump wears $130 'KT' sweatshirt at Ryder Cup from her new clothing line
Kai Trump is making the most of her huge spotlight today as the 18-year-old golf influencer attends the 2025 Ryder Cup with her "Grandpa," President Donald Trump.
The high school senior at the prestigious Benjamin School in Palm Beach, where Charlie Woods also attends, and of course now dad Tiger Woods is dating Kai's mom Vanessa Trump, chose to wear one of the $130 sweatshirts from her new "KT" apparel line, which she modeled from the White House in her announcement yesterday.
RELATED: Surprising facts about Tiger Woods' new girlfriend, Vanessa Trump
"This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time," Kai Trump wrote. "And I’m so grateful it’s finally here."
Trump is already a NIL superstar, and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa will be playing for the Miami Hurricanes next season after a successful amateur career, currently ranked No. 455 in the country.
President Trump's oldest grandchild arrived with him at Bethpage Black as the afternoon session was about to start, with Team USA desperately needing a comeback after a disastrous 1-3 morning session against Team Europe.
Kai Trump was all smiles with a raucous crowd when she walked in with the President, rocking her signature swag.