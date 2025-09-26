The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kai Trump wears $130 'KT' sweatshirt at Ryder Cup from her new clothing line

The golf influencer and oldest grandchild of President Donald Trump sports a $130 sweatshirt from her new apparel line for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Matthew Graham

Kai Trump smiles after making a putt at the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship at the Tequesta Country Club on June 23, 2025 in Tequesta, Florida.
Kai Trump smiles after making a putt at the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship at the Tequesta Country Club on June 23, 2025 in Tequesta, Florida.

Kai Trump is making the most of her huge spotlight today as the 18-year-old golf influencer attends the 2025 Ryder Cup with her "Grandpa," President Donald Trump.

The high school senior at the prestigious Benjamin School in Palm Beach, where Charlie Woods also attends, and of course now dad Tiger Woods is dating Kai's mom Vanessa Trump, chose to wear one of the $130 sweatshirts from her new "KT" apparel line, which she modeled from the White House in her announcement yesterday.

Kai Trump
Kai Trump hits from the fairway during the final round of the Medalist Tour tournament at Lost City Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Atlantis, Florida.

"This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time," Kai Trump wrote. "And I’m so grateful it’s finally here."

Trump is already a NIL superstar, and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa will be playing for the Miami Hurricanes next season after a successful amateur career, currently ranked No. 455 in the country.

Kai Trump
Kai Trump smiles after making a putt at the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship at the Tequesta Country Club on June 23, 2025 in Tequesta, Florida.

President Trump's oldest grandchild arrived with him at Bethpage Black as the afternoon session was about to start, with Team USA desperately needing a comeback after a disastrous 1-3 morning session against Team Europe.

Kai Trump was all smiles with a raucous crowd when she walked in with the President, rocking her signature swag.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

