Philip Rivers has touching gesture to unlikeliest 49ers player in Colts’ sad loss
Philip Rivers didn’t get the win in his first home game back with the Indianapolis Colts, but he surely won hearts not only with his his play on the field, but his awesome gesture of sportsmanship with a San Francisco 49ers player after the game.
In his second game since returning after nearly a five-year NFL absence, the 44-year-old had quite the night throwing for 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
His family was there watching him as well and he waved to them before the game.
It was quite the scene as the TV panned to his wife Taylor and his 10 kids going crazy after he threw a TD.
Rivers has now thrown for 397 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, but is 0-2 after losing at Seattle and 48-27 on Monday Night Football to San Francisco.
After the game, he had a touching moment where he waited for linebacker Dee Winters to congratulate him on his game-sealing pick six that Rivers threw.
That’s pure class right there and sets the right example how the game should be played. Rivers is now a high school coach in Alabama as his team has cheered him on in a really cool moment seen last week in his first game. What an example for them!
Here’s the play Rivers was congratulating Winters for.
Two games left in his NFL career?
Rivers hadn’t played since January of 2021 in a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, but now has come back for two starts.
Now, he will likely start the last two games in tough matchups with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, but no matter what he’s certainly won over everyone in the league with his play and respect for the game.
