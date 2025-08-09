The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rapper DaBaby betrays Panthers for Shedeur Sanders swapping jerseys mid-game

The Charlotte rapper switched into a Sanders Cleveland Browns jersey over his Carolina Panthers anytime the rookie QB was playing. He wasn't apologizing either.

Matthew Graham

Aug 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
Aug 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

DaBaby is a die-hard Carolina Panthers fan, unless Shedeur Sanders is in the building.

The proud Charlotte, North Carolina rapper happily switched out of his Panthers jersey for a Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns one anytime the polarizing rookie quarterback took the field in his NFL debut.

RELATED: Nike drops controversial Shedeur Sanders ad predicting Browns QB1 guaranteed

DaBaby, Shedeur Sanders
DaBaby/Instagram

"I am going for the Panthers, but I'll let y'all know right now, everytime Shedeur touch the field, I'm going Shedeur," DaBaby said. "Every time Shedeur touches the field, I'm going Shedeur. [Coach] Prime, I got you. You know what time it is."

Sanders made DaBaby proud, finishing 14 for 23, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns, with a passer rating of 106.8. Let's ignore the fact that it was mostly Panthers backups on defense playing a vanilla scheme. Browns fans are already envisioning the former Colorado Buffaloes NIL multi-millionaire as their QB1, and the 23 year old has the bravado to match that vibe.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders sends message in Browns QB battle with 50 Cent lyrics

DaBaby
DaBaby/Instagram

After the game, Deion Sanders' son showed a little more humility than his entourage, chain-flexing entrance into the Panthers home stadium, even apologizing to his father for a job left unfinished.

"Sorry pops," Sanders said. "I didn't do what I was supposed to do fully."

RELATED: Sanders arrives for Browns start with insane chain, crazy entourage entrance

DaBaby disagrees.

DaBaby
DaBaby/Instagram

And the 33-year-old "Rockstar" hitmaker had a simple message for any of the haters coming after him for his split allegiances: "Shut the f**k up." Also, to be fair to DaBaby, he was born in Cleveland, Ohio, so there is a natural connection.

It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out moving forward in a ridiculously crowded Browns QB room. Until then, DaBaby most certainly has Sanders' full allegiance.

Shedeur Sanders
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?

Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend

Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News