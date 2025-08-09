Rapper DaBaby betrays Panthers for Shedeur Sanders swapping jerseys mid-game
DaBaby is a die-hard Carolina Panthers fan, unless Shedeur Sanders is in the building.
The proud Charlotte, North Carolina rapper happily switched out of his Panthers jersey for a Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns one anytime the polarizing rookie quarterback took the field in his NFL debut.
RELATED: Nike drops controversial Shedeur Sanders ad predicting Browns QB1 guaranteed
"I am going for the Panthers, but I'll let y'all know right now, everytime Shedeur touch the field, I'm going Shedeur," DaBaby said. "Every time Shedeur touches the field, I'm going Shedeur. [Coach] Prime, I got you. You know what time it is."
Sanders made DaBaby proud, finishing 14 for 23, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns, with a passer rating of 106.8. Let's ignore the fact that it was mostly Panthers backups on defense playing a vanilla scheme. Browns fans are already envisioning the former Colorado Buffaloes NIL multi-millionaire as their QB1, and the 23 year old has the bravado to match that vibe.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders sends message in Browns QB battle with 50 Cent lyrics
After the game, Deion Sanders' son showed a little more humility than his entourage, chain-flexing entrance into the Panthers home stadium, even apologizing to his father for a job left unfinished.
"Sorry pops," Sanders said. "I didn't do what I was supposed to do fully."
RELATED: Sanders arrives for Browns start with insane chain, crazy entourage entrance
DaBaby disagrees.
And the 33-year-old "Rockstar" hitmaker had a simple message for any of the haters coming after him for his split allegiances: "Shut the f**k up." Also, to be fair to DaBaby, he was born in Cleveland, Ohio, so there is a natural connection.
It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out moving forward in a ridiculously crowded Browns QB room. Until then, DaBaby most certainly has Sanders' full allegiance.
