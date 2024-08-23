Rapper Wale’s sly Dallas Cowboys burn in epic Philadelphia Eagles rant
The Philadelphia Eagles won the Jahan Dotson trade.
At least, that’s definitely what rapper Wale, a native of Washington D.C. and a Washington Commanders fan, believes, and he hilariously went on an X (formerly Twitter) rant. (Although he might feel differently if it was to free up a trade for disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon AIyuk.)
Wale’s first tweet got a lot of attention, but his subsequent tweets were generally ignored. That’s where the real comedy gold was executed. His line about loving the city of Philly with the caveat that he’ll have any fan removed from his show if he or she shows up in a Dotson Philadelphia Eagles jersey is hilarious. Then there’s this gem.
If there’s anything that can bring Commanders, Eagles, and New York Giants fans together, it’s a shared hatred of the Dallas Cowboys. So if it was Dak Prescott throwing darts to the former NFL first-round wide receiver Dotson instead of Jalen Hurts, Wale would have been apoplectic.
Time will tell if Wale turns to celebration tweets with an Aiyuk trade that would be a huge boost to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ confidence and playmaking ability, or if he’ll bitterly be watching Dotson and the Eagles run rampant in the NFC East... as long as it’s not the Cowboys.
