The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rapper Wale’s sly Dallas Cowboys burn in epic Philadelphia Eagles rant

The die-hard celebrity Washington Commanders fan was livid losing Jahan Dotson to the Birds, but he had mostly love for Philly. The Cowboys on the other hand…

Matthew Graham

Rapper Wale performs from the Boom Stage on the first day of the 2022 Forecastle Festival.
Rapper Wale performs from the Boom Stage on the first day of the 2022 Forecastle Festival. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Jahan Dotson trade.

At least, that’s definitely what rapper Wale, a native of Washington D.C. and a Washington Commanders fan, believes, and he hilariously went on an X (formerly Twitter) rant. (Although he might feel differently if it was to free up a trade for disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon AIyuk.)

Wale’s first tweet got a lot of attention, but his subsequent tweets were generally ignored. That’s where the real comedy gold was executed. His line about loving the city of Philly with the caveat that he’ll have any fan removed from his show if he or she shows up in a Dotson Philadelphia Eagles jersey is hilarious. Then there’s this gem.

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys cheerleader addresses controversial ‘unspoken’ rule

If there’s anything that can bring Commanders, Eagles, and New York Giants fans together, it’s a shared hatred of the Dallas Cowboys. So if it was Dak Prescott throwing darts to the former NFL first-round wide receiver Dotson instead of Jalen Hurts, Wale would have been apoplectic.

Time will tell if Wale turns to celebration tweets with an Aiyuk trade that would be a huge boost to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ confidence and playmaking ability, or if he’ll bitterly be watching Dotson and the Eagles run rampant in the NFC East... as long as it’s not the Cowboys.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

How much?: Big-time Team USA track and field bonuses revealed: women rule!

Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos

Personal foul?: Sydney Sweeney’s thirst trap catches attention of NFL star receiver

Gold member: Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase

GOAT physique: Stunning shirtless comparison of LeBron vs. MJ during careers

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News