'He Will Slide': Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Protecting Body Crucial to Success
Plenty of what the Washington Commanders' future looks like depends on how potential franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels pans out.
The Commanders selected Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, just behind USC superstar Caleb Williams. The Heisman-winning LSU product hoists plenty of potential for Washington, though he's going to have to take care of his body if he wants to realize that potential.
To protect Daniels, the Commanders need to ensure they're doing anything and everything possible to provide a stout offensive line, though some of the precautions comes from his decision-making. As a dual-threat quarterback, he's going to escape the run and even take off to make big plays. Whether he goes down and slides or ends up taking an unnecessary hit is a topic of conversation on social media, led by Sam Fortier of the Washington Post, who wrote about the situation.
Will Daniels slide, though? He was quite reckless at times in college. However, that could very, very easily change as he transitions to the NFL level. The style of play is different, as is the level of competition.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback brings dual-threat potential, but doing so in a smart way could elevate the offense while protecting his body. Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will make sure it happens, too.
“He will [slide],” Kingsbury said. “He will. He will. We’ve harped on it a lot.”
However, this wasn't evident during the team's most recent preseason game, in which Daniels went for a 13-yard run without sliding. Getting out of the habit could be tricky as Daniels played under head coach Brian Kelly at LSU, who praised the competitive spirit. The Tigers head coach was asked whether Daniels would slide in the NFL and why he didn't in college.
“What I said to them is, ‘Look, you have a guy who’s incredibly tough and competitive,’” Kelly said.
After the preseason contest, the Commanders quarterback was asked about not sliding and getting down, but rather trying to extend the play.
“I’m very competitive. I want to make explosive plays, score a lot of touchdowns," Daniels said.
That sentiment might work at the collegiate level. The talent discrepancy is large and defenses are much more prone to mistakes that would allow Daniels to break a play open and score a loud touchdown. The NFL is a different beast, though.
“It’s a constant battle between me and [Coach Dan Quinn],” Daniels said.
The coaches want Daniels to slide. The rookie quarterback, with time, will play a more mature style of football. The dual-threat quarterback isn't in college anymore and he's not just playing for this lone contract. He wants to carve out a long, successful career with the franchise and taking care of his body is a part of the business.
The data and analytics certainly don't favor Daniels deciding to slide when evading the pocket and getting out on the run, but those numbers aren't coming from an NFL sample size. With time, the former LSU quarterback will prove that he's smart enough to just let plays die rather than sacrificing his body.
