Will the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Washington Commanders?
The trade market for Brandon Aiyuk could be heating up as preseason comes to a close.
The Washington commanders just traded their no. 2 receiver, Jahan Dotson, and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks. Which means the Commanders currently have Terry McLaurin and a bunch of nobodies at wide receiver. Is it possible they'll make 49ers a trade offer for Aiyuk?
Keep in mind, Aiyuk listed the Commanders as one of two teams to which he would accept a trade. The other team is the Steelers.
If the 49ers intend to trade Aiyuk, it would make sense for them to wait until just before the season starts so they can get the best trade package possible. Maybe they can get the Steelers and Commanders to bid against each other.
The Commanders suddenly seem desperate for a wide receiver. They just spent the no. 2 pick in the draft on quarterback Jayden Daniels and they need to give him as many weapons as possible while he's cheap. Because they can afford Aiyuk while Daniels is on his rookie deal. And those two went to Arizona State together. They already have chemistry.
It seems like Washington should be more motivated to trade for Aiyuk than the Steelers because Pittsburgh doesn't have a quarterback yet. They need to figure out that position before they trade for a wide receiver and give him nearly $30 million per season. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson won't maximize that investment.
Of course, the 49ers simply could cave to Aiyuk's wishes and give him the contract extension he wants. But why do that when they have to extend Brock Purdy's contract next offseason and they just drafted a rookie wide receiver in Jacob Cowing who's cheap and explosive?
Stay tuned.