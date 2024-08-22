Why Jahan Dotson Trade Makes Sense For The Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - On paper, it looks daunting.
The Eagles added another playmaker to an offensive cast that was already the envy of the league Thursday, and they did it at the expense of a division rival.
Philadelphia acquired receiver Jahan Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-rounders that year.
Dotson, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State, projects as the Eagles' WR3 and even more so, a capable backup for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith outside the numbers, something that was an obvious need and one GM Howie Roseman was aware of and working to improve.
The idea of Brown, Smith, and Dotson, teaming with tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Saquon Barkley is an embarrassment of riches on paper for Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Add in a top-tier RB2 in Kenny Gainwell as well as an emerging receiving tight end in Grant Calcaterra to utilize in 12 personnel looks. and the Eagles are sure to keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night.
Moore has already piloted two No. 1 offenses during his coaching career and this group starts with more skill-position talent than either of his previous league-best standards.
Of course, there is the issue of why Dotson fell out of favor with the new Washington coaching staff led by head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, the ex-Arizona head coach who interviewed for the Eagles’ OC job before Moore got it this offseason.
Veteran Terry McLaurin remains the Commander's WR1 but there is little else proven on the depth chart behind “Scary Terry,” a group that includes limited 2023 Eagles’ receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, rookie Luke McCaffrey and reclamation product Martavis Bryant.
"He has a complete lack of physicality No. 1," an NFL sourced based in DC told Eagles on SI. "[He's] soft and a bit mopey." Despite those negatives, the source did laud Dotson for his route-running ability.
More so, Dotson did not grade out favorably according to Pro Football Focus last season, finishing No. 98 of the 128 receivers who played enough to be ranked. He was much better as a rookie though (No. 40 of 113) so perhaps a change of scenery and getting closer to home – he was born in North Jersey and attended high school in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania – can rejuvenate the Penn State product.
What is a definitive fit for the Eagles is Dotson’s ability to play inside and outside.
In 2023, 551 of his 911 total snaps were outside the numbers and 358 were in the slot, meaning he can project to be that WR3 in 11 personnel looks and the top backup outside in case Brown or Smith miss a game or two, a significant upgrade over in-house candidates for that role like Britain Covey, Parris Campbell, John Ross and rookie sixth-round pick Johnny Wilson.
The move also highlights a sense of urgency by Roseman, clearly exposing the organization’s viewpoint that the Super Bowl window is not only open, it's accessible.
