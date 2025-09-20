Carson Beck hints at ex Hanna Cavinder drama on ‘College GameDay’
Carson Beck has the Miami Hurricanes rolling into Saturday’s matchup with the Florida Gators. His transition from the Georgia Bulldogs after transferring to South Florida hasn’t been so easy, as he revealed on “College GameDay” in an interview with Desmond Howard.
Beck, 22, left the Bulldogs for his senior season after starting last season where he was seen at games with then girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, who played basketball at Miami. They were smitten in photos like this one, and she’d rock custom Beck crop tops like this one.
Then he transferred to where she lived and everything went south with his relationship and there was a nasty breakup which included Cavinder doing a TikTok diss, and then Carson’s sister Kylie defending her brother despite previously being friends with Cavinder.
While most of the conversation with Howard centered around football, he was asked about his transfer and he talked about it being a time with “a lot of choas for me” and the staff and team “honestly, helped me get through everything I was going through.” Beck also said “there’s always a shelf life on things,” and whether he was talking about his time at Georgia or Cavinder, or even both, he’s moved on. That part starts around the 2:15 mark.
With Cavinder behind him, Beck seems focused on football and helping No. 4 Miami get back to the top of college football.
