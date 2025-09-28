Justin Thomas Holes Out for Huge Eagle vs. Tommy Fleetwood at Ryder Cup
Team USA needed a big and tournament-changing moment on the final day of the Ryder Cup vs. Team Europe, and Justin Thomas may have delivered just what they needed.
Thomas is playing against Tommy Fleetwood, who is 4-0-0 so far this weekend at Bethpage, in the singles matches on Sunday. Heading into sixth hole, Fleetwood led 2-up over the American.
From 79 yards out from the hole on the fairway, Thomas hit arguably one of the best shots seen in the Ryder Cup this year as he holed out for eagle. This incredible shot put him just 1-down from Fleetwood heading into the seventh. Maybe this is the momentum shift Thomas and Team USA needed, even though it's looking grim for Team USA.
The American-heavy crowd at Bethpage Black went wild after Thomas's shot. It's understandable why the American audience felt the need to cheer—they haven't had much to get excited about this weekend.
Fleetwood is looking to win his singles match over Thomas on Sunday to go 5-0-0, something that has only been completed five prior times at the Ryder Cup.