Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Caddies Engage in Heated Confrontation at Ryder Cup
Things are getting chippy late on Saturday at the Ryder Cup.
The United States entered the Saturday afternoon session of four-balls trailing Europe 8½ to 3½. At the time of this writing, the Americans are trailing all four afternoon sessions. If the results hold, Europe would only need 1½ points on Sunday to reach the 14 points needed to retain the Ryder Cup.
So it makes sense that tensions are beginning to boil over for the Americans. As the players walked off the 15th green, Justin Rose appeared to have words for Bryson DeChambeau's caddie, Greg Bodine. It may have stemmed from this moment on the green, where it appeared Bodine inadvertently stepped in Rose's line.
DeChambeau, who walked off the 15th green alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler three down in their match against Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, didn't appear to appreciate Rose confronting Bodine.
In a Ryder Cup that has been such a romp that it has lacked the traditional drama, the spat between DeChambeau, Rose and company was much needed.
Long live the Ryder Cup.