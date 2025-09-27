SI

Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Caddies Engage in Heated Confrontation at Ryder Cup

It's getting chippy late in the Saturday afternoon session at the Ryder Cup.

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose got into it leaving the 15th green and Tommy Fleetwood couldn't help but laugh.
Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose got into it leaving the 15th green and Tommy Fleetwood couldn't help but laugh. / Harry How/Getty Images

Things are getting chippy late on Saturday at the Ryder Cup.

The United States entered the Saturday afternoon session of four-balls trailing Europe 8½ to 3½. At the time of this writing, the Americans are trailing all four afternoon sessions. If the results hold, Europe would only need 1½ points on Sunday to reach the 14 points needed to retain the Ryder Cup.

So it makes sense that tensions are beginning to boil over for the Americans. As the players walked off the 15th green, Justin Rose appeared to have words for Bryson DeChambeau's caddie, Greg Bodine. It may have stemmed from this moment on the green, where it appeared Bodine inadvertently stepped in Rose's line.

DeChambeau, who walked off the 15th green alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler three down in their match against Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, didn't appear to appreciate Rose confronting Bodine.

In a Ryder Cup that has been such a romp that it has lacked the traditional drama, the spat between DeChambeau, Rose and company was much needed.

Long live the Ryder Cup.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

