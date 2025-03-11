The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL fans troll Justin Fields' lavish Dubai celebration for $40M Jets contract

The New York Jets got rid of the polarizing legend Aaron Rodgers for a polarizing two-way threat in Fields, who celebrated in Dubai with other NFL stars.

Matthew Graham

Chicago Bears fans were always dramatically spilt over Justin Fields. Pittsburgh Steelers fans never really got a chance to debate it. Now it's the New York Jets fans turn.

Coming off to the trainwreck experience of Aaron Rodgers, that of course started with such high expectations, it'll be interesting to see how the two-way threat, still only 26, who has been mostly only a running threat in the NFL, is embraced by the battered and bruised New York fanbase.

Head coach Aaron Glenn is looking to instill a positive culture much like the one established at his last stop with the Detroit Lions under Dan Campbell, so the former Ohio State Buckeyes star will have a huge opportunity to prove the haters wrong.

Signing a two-year, $40 million deal, with $30 million guaranteed, Fields celebrated in Dubai of all places with fellow NFL stars, including the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons, at a Benihana-like, pirate-looking restaurant where the servers were dousing the table with sparklers and what looked like a bottle of champagne.

Fields reveled in the raucous festivities, but NFL fans couldn't help themselves with the jokes.

The most popular comment on the Instagram version was, "He[']s hyped for $30m guaranteed. No one hyped to go to the jets." Ouch!

The one with the most likes was just as cruel : "Last time we will see this man smiling."

It wasn't much better on the X version.

"He looks happy," one user wrote. "He must not be aware that he's playing for the Jets next year yet." The sentiment continued on both platforms.

It wasn't all negativity, especially amongst Buckeyes fans, although they might have been miffed he was vacationing with a Penn State Nittany Lions alum in Parsons.

Hope springs eternal. For Jets fans, and Justin Fields, now is the time to celebrate.

Then get to work to prove all the haters wrong.

Published
