Patrick Mahomes Had Fashion Advice for Isaiah Likely After Overturned Touchdown
The Kansas City Chiefs, powered by big performances from second-year receiver Rashee Rice and blazingly-fast rookie Xavier Worthy, opened up the 2024 season with a 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.
But the Ravens came oh so close to tying the game, as tight end Isaiah Likely, with zeroes on the clock, hauled in what appeared to be a game-saving touchdown. There was just one problem. Likely narrowly stepped out of bounds, failing to get his right foot in the end zone by the slimmest of margins.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, asked what he thought of the last-second play, offered some fashion advice to Likely.
"Definitely nerve-wracking," Mahomes said. "It looked good from my angle from the sideline, but then the first view you saw, you could see the cleat. That's a great football team and I'm sure we'll see them again at some point in the playoffs. So we're happy with the win now."
"Just gotta wear white cleats next time. That's my advice for him."
Likely's play in the end zone was so close that the official's initial call on the field was a touchdown. But Likely's black cleat juxtaposed with the white end zone strip stuck out like a sore thumb on replays.
Perhaps there's something to Mahomes's advice? Either way, Likely, the game's leading receiver with nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown, will probably be thinking about that play until these two teams potentially meet again.