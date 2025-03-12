Sad Aaron Rodgers alone on the beach going viral amid NFL free agency limbo
It's a tough time to be Aaron Rodgers right now.
Once considered the best NFL quarterback in the league by many pundits, with the four MVPs to prove it, and that's still when the GOAT Tom Brady was behind center as well, the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl winner is having trouble finding a new home after his time with the New York Jets ended in disaster.
Rodgers, 41, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been flirting with each other, but as of this posting, no deal has been signed.
So that's what makes this photo of a sad Aaron Rodgers walking alone on the beach wrapped in a blanket so perfectly timed.
Of course it's unclear if this photo was taken recently, but it's nonetheless hilarious.
The only other option seems to be the New York Giants, or as NFL Network's Michael Robinson said when asked what his best fit would be, he answered with the "couch."
It must be depressing for Rodgers to see his legacy deteriorating before his very eyes, although with his weekly Pat McAfee hit, he very much seems to want to make it work with the Steelers.
"I love Pittsburgh," Rodgers said. "It's a great blue-collar town, and Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach who knows how to lead and players love playing for."
Tomlin and the Steelers, the couch, or alone on the beach. Time will tell.
