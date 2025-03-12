Did Pat McAfee Hint at Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Signing?
As the entire football world awaits Aaron Rodgers' free agency decision, Pat McAfee may have subliminally hinted that he's headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Wednesday, he retweeted an old clip from "The Pat McAfee Show" that originated in September 2021 and featured Rodgers, a recurring guest, praising Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as well as the city of Pittsburgh before taking on the team as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
"I love Pittsburgh ... it's a great blue collar tahn & Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach who knows how to lead & players love playing for," Rodgers said.
Rodgers and Tomlin clearly have a ton of mutual respect for one another, so it comes as no surprise that the 41-year-old is seriously considering joining the Steelers this offseason after being linked to them in the past as well.
The New York Giants appear to be the other team firmly in the running for his services at the moment. They've gone on a bit of a spending spree since the legal tampering period began on Monday and have one of the NFL's top up-and-coming wide receivers in Malik Nabers, but they're also coming off of a 4-13 campaign that has general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll firmly on the hot seat.
While Pittsburgh's 2024 ended with a five-game losing streak, it would provide a far more stable situation for Rodgers as he closes in on the end of his storied career.
A four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, he has thrown for the seventh-most yards (62,952) and fifth-most touchdowns (503) in league history.
There's no firm timeline on when Rodgers will announce his next destination, though the timing on McAfee's retweet is certainly peculiar.
Should the Steelers bring him in, he'd join a revamped offense that's on the verge of adding DK Metcalf and Kenneth Gainwell as they look to turn things around on that side of the ball.
If Rodgers were to sign elsewhere, however, Pittsburgh's clearest pivot at this point is Russell Wilson after Justin Fields took the former's place with the New York Jets.
