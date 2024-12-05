Simone Biles drops bombshell bikini balcony selfie while soaking up the sun
Simone Biles is always making moves, but she's finally taking some time for some rest and relaxation.
The Olympic champion has been on the move over the past week, making the trip to Detroit to watch hubby Jonathan Owens and the Chicago Bears take on the Lionsbefore enjoying a Thanksgiving dinner.
On Wednesday night, she attended an event for luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet.
Today, she's just kicking back and relaxing while soaking in the sun.
Biles shared her midday break with a bikini balcony selfie posted to social media.
Everyone needs their vitamin D.
Over the summer, Biles took home two gold medals and one silver at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Throughout her career, Biles has won seven gold, two silver, and two bronze medals at the Olympics.
She is the only woman to win the gold medal in the individual all-around competition twice.
But her success doesn't end there.
Biles has also won a whopping 30 medals at the World Championships, including 23 golds. She is the most decorated gymnast in history, and, by most people's standards, the GOAT.
The question that everyone has is: Will Biles try to make one final Olympic run with the Summer Games coming to Los Angeles in 2028?
