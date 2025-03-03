What We Learned at the 2025 NFL Combine: Thin QB Class, but Deep RB, DL Pools
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Jets
- Washington Commanders
- New Orleans Saints
- New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Houston Texans
- Green Bay Packers
- Detroit Lions
- Denver Broncos
- Carolina Panthers
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Baltimore Ravens
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears
There are no more blistering 40-yard dashes or explosive jumps. No more on-field drills with long lines of players weaving around Lucas Oil Stadium. No more front flips or cartwheels into the end zone after finishing workouts.
The 2025 NFL combine is over.
After four days of workouts and interviews between players and teams, one of the busiest yet most impactful weeks of the NFL offseason has concluded in Indianapolis—while delivering several lessons about a deeply talented but question-filled draft class.
Here are five takeaways from the 2025 NFL combine.
Preconceived concerns about the quarterback class were reinforced.
Neither of the draft’s top two quarterbacks (Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders) did any drills or athletic testing. That opened the door for the next crop of signal-callers to make a statement, but few capitalized.
Louisville’s Tyler Shough was the most impressive quarterback during Saturday’s period. Shough, who turns 26 years old in September, ran a 4.64 40-yard dash and was more consistently accurate than his peers at all levels of the field. Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart tossed three quality deep balls, and his arm strength was evident—but Dart also missed a handful of passes he shouldn’t have, and was late on several intermediate throws.
Shough and Dart were the only two participating quarterbacks who may have helped themselves. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard had a rocky day accuracy-wise, as did Texas passer Quinn Ewers. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe looked as he did on film: strong-armed but erratic in terms of ball placement.
Quarterbacks are rarely a safe bet, but the combine furthered the notion that apart from Ward and Sanders, the 2025 crop is dangerous for teams looking to invest in the position during the first two rounds.
The running back class is deep with impact players.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is, rightfully, the top player at his position after rushing for over 2,600 yards in 2024. But the class goes much deeper than Jeanty, who didn’t test or do drills.
The second running back off the board will come down to flavor. North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at 221 pounds and smoothly navigated drills. Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson timed an easy 4.43 40-yard dash and jumped well. Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson underwhelmed with a 4.57 40-yard dash, but the 224-pounder plays fast and he went through drills with more pace than most of his peers.
There’s a real chance that north of 20 running backs are selected in April, and four may go in the top 50.
Tackle or guard? Campbell, Banks and Membou answer convincingly.
There’s an interesting infatuation with trying to force quality offensive tackle prospects into playing guard due to a lack of size. Three of the top tackles in the 2025 class—LSU’s Will Campbell, Missouri’s Armand Membou and Texas’s Kelvin Banks Jr.—have fallen victim to it.
But after combine measurements and testing, there shouldn’t be much discourse moving forward.
Concerns about Campbell, whose 32 5/8-inch arms are below the normal 33-inch threshold, are understandable, but he tested extremely well, running a 4.98 40-yard dash and notching a 32-inch vertical jump at 6' 6" and 319 pounds. Campbell’s quick feet and fluid change of direction often gave pass rushers fits in the SEC—and his athleticism should help him overcome length-related questions.
Banks cleared the standard with 33 1/2-inch arms, and the 6' 5", 315-pounder was a three-year starter at left tackle for Texas. He said in his press conference Saturday he’s never played guard, and his first try shouldn’t come as a professional.
Membou, meanwhile, ran a 4.91 40-yard dash at 6' 4" and 332 pounds, and he led all offensive linemen with a 34-inch vertical jump and 9-foot, 7-inch broad jump. He also has 33 1/2-inch arms, and while his build isn’t traditional for an NFL offensive tackle, he meets all the thresholds—as does his film.
It’s a good year to need help in the front seven.
Even with several projected first-round picks opting not to participate, the defensive linemen impressed Thursday. Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson ran a 4.68 40-yard dash and had a 40.5-inch vertical jump at 6' 6" and 264 pounds. Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, who measured 6' 4" and 313 pounds, clocked a 4.95 40-yard dash and was a natural mover during field drills.
Boston College outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku was loose and explosive. Texas A&M defensive end Nic Scourton slimmed down and appeared more fluid than his tape showed. Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer didn’t test, but his bend and fluidity were better than expected.
There’s also Alabama inside linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who made a case to be a top-20 pick with twitchy movements and a 4.52 40-yard dash at 6' 3" and 235 pounds. Neither Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker nor UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger participated, but both add to a top-heavy linebacker class that should see three players go in the top 50.
Be it at the first or second level, the front seven is loaded with talent. With several stars sitting out, a handful of others had the chance to prove themselves Thursday night, and they did exactly that.
Most top prospects opted out but those who participated showed why they’re highly touted.
The list of prospects who declined to test is lengthy. It’s headlined by Ward, Sanders, Jeanty, Colorado receiver/corner Travis Hunter, Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, Michigan corner Will Johnson and a bevy of others on the defensive line and beyond.
But there were quite a few stars who tested or participated in drills and cemented themselves as early picks.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart weighed in 20 pounds lighter than he was listed last season, tipping the scales at 6' 5" and 267 pounds, and he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash while clocking a 40-inch vertical. Tennessee outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. didn’t jump well, but his 4.47 40-yard dash and fluid field drills reinforced the speed and athleticism he showed on film.
Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron ran a 4.39 40-yard dash before opting out of field drills. Georgia safety Malaki Starks ran an uninspiring 4.50, but his quick, explosive movements impressed throughout his workout.
Apart from injured offensive tackle Josh Simmons, the draft’s top offensive linemen participated and shined, as did Jihaad Campbell. Harmon, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori and Texas receiver Matthew Golden, each of whom entered the week as top-50 prospects, helped themselves in testing. Golden, known more for his route running nuance, timed a 4.29 40-yard dash and may have vaulted himself into the top 20.
The combine has fallen out of favor with top prospects in recent years, as many wait until their pro days to test and work out in front of scouts. But for those still willing to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, there’s value in making a statement on a big stage. Several did, and are better off because of it.