Shirtless Tom Brady makes 39-year-old ex-Patriots teammate look ridiculously older
Tom Brady is making middle-aged men everywhere look extremely old.
That apparently includes his ex-NFL teammates as well.
Showing off his shredded physique has become the norm for the 48-year-old on his Instagram handle, and that trend continued today, a day after his birthday, when the seven-time Super Bowl champion and NFL QB GOAT decided to play some pickup hoops with his oldest son Jack, and ex-New England Patriots teammate Brian Hoyer, 39, and ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup Ryan Griffin, 35, at what looks to be his Miami estate.
No offense to Hoyer, or Griffin for that matter, but the Las Vegas Raiders minority owner looks closer in age to his 17-year-old son than either of his former NFL buddies.
Based on the photos that Brady posted on his IG Stories, it looks like it was father and son vs. Hoyer and Griffin.
Now many keen Patriots and NFL observers will point out that Hoyer, who let's say is hair-follicly challenged, has always looked older than his years.
But even so, Brady has a toned physique that is next-level compared to Griffin, who is still ridiculously in-shape for most 35 year olds.
Fox Sports' $375-million man reposted many of the birthday wishes he received yesterday, and also wrote a sweet note to his older sister, Julie, who shares the same date of August 3.
"And a big Happy Birthday to the greatest sister and aunt in the world," Brady wrote. "Thanks for being our biggest fans and always looking out for us... We love you so much!!!!!"
Life seems good for Brady, with the Benjamin Button body to match.
