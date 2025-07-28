Tom Brady wants Michigan basketball to recruit teenage son showing off dunking skills
Tom Brady loves to brag about his kids, like and good father should.
After returning from his globetrotting summer adventure around the world, flirting with Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Vergara, the NFL QB GOAT has finally returned home in Miami, Florida (presumably based on the warm, sunny weather, plus also where his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lives), and the Michigan Wolverines legend wants the basketball squad to give his son Benjamin, 15, a look.
"He got game 100 [percent]," Brady wrote on his IG Stories while showing off Benjamin dunking with relative ease. "Future Wolverine @umichbball."
Of course the FOX Sports $375 million man and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner was only joking, since while Benjamin enjoys sports, dabbling in football to play tight end like Rob Gronkowski. Brady's middle child, whose mom is Bündchen along with his little sister Vivian, 12, also has many interests outside of sports.
"I was like, 'C'mon, let's do this.' And he was like, 'Nope.' And I was like, 'What? No, do this!'. And Gisele kept saying to me, 'Would you effing understand that your son is different?'," Brady told Men's Health when the couple was still married in 2019. "It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do.'"
Brady challenged his oldest son, Jack, 17, who he had with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, to a pickup basketball game last year. The ultra-competitive Brady, 47, hilariously lost his temper at one point.
As you can tell, both Jack and Benjamin already have Brady's 6-foot-4 height, or close to it as is the case with his younger son.
While Jack nor Benjamin will probably never reach the sports heights of their father's iconic seven-time Super Bowl champion career, at least they do have his height.
And with Benjamin, probably a little more athleticism.
