The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady in head-to-toe Raiders gear is weird to see acting like the head coach

The future Hall of Fame quarterback and current Fox Sports lead NFL analyst attends his first practice since becoming a minority owner in Las Vegas.

Matt Ryan

Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.
Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tom Brady in silver and black colors doesn’t even compute. The NFL legend who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to end his career made his first public practice appearance with the Las Vegas Raiders since he became a minority owner.

Brady also works as the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports for games, and will still be able to call games involving the Raiders. He owns approximately 5 percent of the team in a deal that was approved by the NFL back in October.

RELATED: NFL QB GOAT Tom Brady shockingly reveals he’s a cat lady in ‘dad’s home’ post

Tom Brad
Brady now calls games instead of playing in them. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brady, now 47 and still shredded, has had quite the summer including some dating rumors with actress Sofia Vergara, traveling to different countries with his kids, and hugging LeBron aboard a superyacht in Monaco for a new sports venture they are involved in.

The future NFL Hall of Famer was spotted at Raiders training camp in Henderson, Nevada, on Friday walking around in full team gear, dapping it up with players and acting like he’s a coach. It’s really a surreal sight to see.

RELATED: Tom Brady's daughter, son with ex Gisele Bündchen look exactly like dad on vacation

Here’s some more video of Brady at practice.

There may be no getting used to seeing Brady in those Raiders colors, but it’s true.

Tom Brad
Steve Lanava/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance

Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do

Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news

Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News