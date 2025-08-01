Tom Brady in head-to-toe Raiders gear is weird to see acting like the head coach
Tom Brady in silver and black colors doesn’t even compute. The NFL legend who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to end his career made his first public practice appearance with the Las Vegas Raiders since he became a minority owner.
Brady also works as the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports for games, and will still be able to call games involving the Raiders. He owns approximately 5 percent of the team in a deal that was approved by the NFL back in October.
Brady, now 47 and still shredded, has had quite the summer including some dating rumors with actress Sofia Vergara, traveling to different countries with his kids, and hugging LeBron aboard a superyacht in Monaco for a new sports venture they are involved in.
The future NFL Hall of Famer was spotted at Raiders training camp in Henderson, Nevada, on Friday walking around in full team gear, dapping it up with players and acting like he’s a coach. It’s really a surreal sight to see.
Here’s some more video of Brady at practice.
There may be no getting used to seeing Brady in those Raiders colors, but it’s true.
