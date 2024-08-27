Joel Embiid Recording Bryce Harper's Phillies Walk-Off Was Peak Sports Fan Moment
Fresh off of winning his first Olympic gold medal in Paris with the men's basketball team, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid decided to take in a baseball game.
Embiid was in attendance for the Philadelphia Phillies' 3-2 win over the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, and he looked like a seasoned sports fan in the process. There were plenty of fun moments, like NBC Sports Philadelphia color analyst John Kruk wondering out loud how the Sixers star sits in his seat, but the best moment happened at the end of the game.
When the contest went into extra innings, some would have left early to avoid the inevitable traffic headache that ensues at nearly every large sporting event.
But not Embiid.
Not only did the Sixers star stay to see Bryce Harper deliver a walk-off single to right field in the bottom of the 10th inning, but he also pulled out his phone and got his own unique, recorded angle of the moment.
And then Embiid, in a true veteran sports fan move, promptly got up out of his seat and seemingly headed for the exit to get a head start on the crowd.
Well played, Embiid, well played.