Skinny Tua Tagovailoa rocks dramatic new look at Dolphins minicamp

A slimmed down version of the Miami quarterback showed up with a new hairstyle as well.

Matt Ryan

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) speaks to reporters after practicing during mandatory minicamp at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) speaks to reporters after practicing during mandatory minicamp at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It was just back in March when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went viral for looking severally out of shape while partying on a boat. Now, a much slimmer Tagovailoa showed up to minicamp with a dramatic new look.

The 27-year-old Tagovailoa has struggled with injuries — in particular concussions — during his career. He played in just 11 games last season and threw for 2867 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Dolphins fans hope the Tagovailoa that dominated for the Alabama Crimson Tide will show up this season. Despite his injuries, he’s been a premiere quarterback in the league and this stat is insane:

Tagovailoa was listed at 225 pounds last season. It will be interesting to see what his weight is now after pictures of him speaking to the media showed a jarring difference (and a new hairstyle).

Another angle:

While he talked about a “culture shift” for the team, the biggest shift might be his new look.

Here’s a picture of him last season:

Tua Tagovailo
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tua will be joined by newcomers Zach Wilson from the Denver Broncos, and draft pick Quinn Ewers out of Texas.

Tagovailoa has come a long way since that boat video went viral, and there’s plenty of time to get in even better shape before training camp begins in July.

Tua Tagovailo
Tua in the background in March / Don Kleiman/X

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

