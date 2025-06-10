Skinny Tua Tagovailoa rocks dramatic new look at Dolphins minicamp
It was just back in March when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went viral for looking severally out of shape while partying on a boat. Now, a much slimmer Tagovailoa showed up to minicamp with a dramatic new look.
The 27-year-old Tagovailoa has struggled with injuries — in particular concussions — during his career. He played in just 11 games last season and threw for 2867 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
RELATED: Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers gets insanely low NFL guaranteed money vs. $8M NIL offer
Dolphins fans hope the Tagovailoa that dominated for the Alabama Crimson Tide will show up this season. Despite his injuries, he’s been a premiere quarterback in the league and this stat is insane:
Tagovailoa was listed at 225 pounds last season. It will be interesting to see what his weight is now after pictures of him speaking to the media showed a jarring difference (and a new hairstyle).
RELATED: Dolphins ‘0’ QB Zach Wilson’s soon-to-be bride Nicolette wears white ‘Mrs.’ bikini
Another angle:
While he talked about a “culture shift” for the team, the biggest shift might be his new look.
Here’s a picture of him last season:
Tua will be joined by newcomers Zach Wilson from the Denver Broncos, and draft pick Quinn Ewers out of Texas.
Tagovailoa has come a long way since that boat video went viral, and there’s plenty of time to get in even better shape before training camp begins in July.
