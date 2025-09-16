Sophie Cunningham is in 'death' mood cheering on Fever vs. Dream from rehab table
It must be hard to be an Indiana Fever player this season.
The entire injured roster of superstar Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Chloe Bibby, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, and now Damiris Dantas could take-on tonight's Fever starters in a highly competitive intrasquad game, but instead are all sidelined for Game 2 vs. the Atlanta Dream in a do-or-die must win in the best of three, first-round WNBA playoff series.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull go Fever cowboy identical twins in Daisy Dukes, boots
Cunningham, who is recovering from a season-ending MCL injury, posted on Instagram Stories from what looks like a rehab table wearing a gray sweatshirt, possibly at the rehab facility.
The 29-year-old Caitlin Clark enforcer wrote, "rehab will be the death of me... go fever girlies tho [sic]."
RELATED: NBA star had no idea Caitlin Clark was injured disappointed meeting her
It's a season of "what could have been" if everyone had remained healthy, and usually Fever fans could look forward to next year, but with a continued labor dispute with both sides not even close, there is no guarantee that WNBA games will start as scheduled when everyone returns.
Somehow Cunningham, who is also a Phoenix Suns analyst in the off-season and now starring in her own podcast, "Show Me Something," which has gotten her fined a couple of times already, makes even a rehab table look good.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham upstages Caitlin Clark in leopard-print fit for Fever-Wings game
Too bad she won't be with her girlies.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit