Sophie Cunningham is in 'death' mood cheering on Fever vs. Dream from rehab table

The injured Indiana Fever star would much rather be with her "girlies" than rehabbing for a season-ending knee injury.

Matthew Graham

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena.
Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It must be hard to be an Indiana Fever player this season.

The entire injured roster of superstar Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Chloe Bibby, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, and now Damiris Dantas could take-on tonight's Fever starters in a highly competitive intrasquad game, but instead are all sidelined for Game 2 vs. the Atlanta Dream in a do-or-die must win in the best of three, first-round WNBA playoff series.

Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham
Jun 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10), guard Caitlin Clark (22), and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) laugh near the team bench during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith-INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images

Cunningham, who is recovering from a season-ending MCL injury, posted on Instagram Stories from what looks like a rehab table wearing a gray sweatshirt, possibly at the rehab facility.

The 29-year-old Caitlin Clark enforcer wrote, "rehab will be the death of me... go fever girlies tho [sic]."

Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

It's a season of "what could have been" if everyone had remained healthy, and usually Fever fans could look forward to next year, but with a continued labor dispute with both sides not even close, there is no guarantee that WNBA games will start as scheduled when everyone returns.

Somehow Cunningham, who is also a Phoenix Suns analyst in the off-season and now starring in her own podcast, "Show Me Something," which has gotten her fined a couple of times already, makes even a rehab table look good.

Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham/TikTok

Too bad she won't be with her girlies.

Matthew Graham
