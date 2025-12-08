Sophie Rain drops big clue on Bad Bunny's hotly debated Super Bowl halftime show

Sophie Rain has added fuel to the growing debate around Bad Bunny’s hotly anticipated Super Bowl LX halftime performance.

Rain, 21, recounted meeting Bad Bunny, 31, aboard a private jet, calling the encounter unforgettable. "We met on a PJ, he was like the nicest person," Rain, who was seen partying with Shaq earlier this year, said during a TikTok live on Sunday.

"Obviously I am a huge fan of his music so I had to ask about the Super Bowl."

Why is BAD BUNNY flying with Sophie Rain??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/tzXawb05By — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) December 6, 2025

"I was like, so are you bringing out guests, or what’s going on here," she recalled.

According to Rain, his response was deliberately unclear.

"He responded and was like, 'Super Bowl 2026 will not be the same after,'" Rain said, adding with a laugh, "I love him so much, haha, I am already planning my trip to go see him."

The moment comes as the highly anticipated Super Bowl LX nears.

Bad Bunny has received mixed reactions after being announced as the Super Bowl 2026 headliner. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

In Late November, the NFL announced that Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will perform "America the Beautiful," and that Coco Jones will sing a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

"Super Bowl Sunday is the world’s biggest entertainment stage, and we’re proud to spotlight artists who embody the very best of music and culture," Jon Barker, the NFL’s senior vice president of global event production, said at the time.

"These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world."

Bad Bunny recently made history by hosting SNL. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since then, Bad Bunny's upcoming performance has recived mixed reactions.

Taking to X at the time of the announcement, fans reacted.

"idk what bad bunny be sayin but he’s gonna be great at super bowl halftime," one user penned.

Another wrote, "Good choice, Bad Bunny ... although I was still hoping for Lil Wayne, as a makeup call."

"Good choice? The biggest sporting event in the USA, and they chose someone who doesn’t perform in English lol. Good artist, not the audience," a third added.

Earlier this year, Rain marked a milestone on X, posting, "thankful for two years on here," alongside a chart showing off her OnlyFans income from June 2023 through November 2025.

According to the chart, her total earnings now stand at $95,005,586.26.

Rain began pulling in millions of dollars per month in 2023. Her most profitable month was in early 2025, when she reportedly earned around $6 million per month.

As Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance nears, fans stay curious over who the Latin artist might bring out as a guest.

