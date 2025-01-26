Steve Kerr's Honest Statement After Warriors-Lakers
Saturday night saw the highly-anticipated matchup of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers versus Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Heading into this matchup split at 12 wins each over their 24 regular season career contests, it was the rubber match in a long history between two of the league's best players in history.
While fans were looking for a head-to-head duel with James and Curry going at it all game, Curry went scoreless in the second half as the Lakers left Chase Center with a 118-108 victory. The loss puts Golden State with a losing record on the season, as they'll need a strong second half of the year to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Speaking with the media after the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn't pleased with the second-half performance of his team.
"We got 46 threes up — 17 more than [the Lakers] did," Kerr said. "We know we have to be a three point shooting team to win. We don't really get to the line a whole lot or get a lot of easy buckets...second half we had some turnovers, some costly turnovers, just couldn't get anything going offensively."
Not only did Curry have a scoreless second half, but the Warriors as a team shot just 48.7% from the field, were out-rebounded, and suffered more turnovers during that stretch than the Lakers. Golden State returns to action on Tuesday when the Utah Jazz come to town.
