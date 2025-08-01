Ayesha Curry shares inappropriate Stephen date night photo wagging tongue out
Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary where she posted some sweet photos, as well as a naughtier one of them together.
The Golden State Warriors superstar and his wife have been enjoying the NBA offseason and the summer together like their trip to the beach where a shirtless Steph flexed next to Ayesha, and a date night where he was a third wheel to her and recording artist Ciara.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry looks annoyed when Steph autographs kid's Warriors jersey
They’ve also been spending lots of time with their four kids with Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, and Canon, 7, all having July birthdays, and baby Cai having his first one in May where Steph was in superdad mode. Ayesha has posted some sweet family moment like Cai looking just like his dad, and Riley shockingly almost as tall as her NBA father now.
For their anniversary, Ayesha had a sweet message for her man:
"Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephcurry30... 14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips. 👀 Through everything and anything it's you my baby. My forever everything."
And these photos:
RELATED: Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha shares 'bliss' family hug photo with baby Cai
That’s sweet, but here was the naughty pose with her tongue out and Steph getting a little more handsy.
It’s amazing to see how much in love they still are after all these years. Steph and Ayesha have known each other since teenagers in North Carolina and have been married since 2011. Happy anniversary to them.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium