Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha stuns in cowgirl bikini fit as hubby howls with approval
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary where she had a sweet post for him, along with a naughty photo. She next flexed her date hike with the Golden State Warriors superstar where she flaunted a bikini stunner with a cowboy twist where he howled with approval.
The 35-year-old Ayesha and the 37-year-old Steph have been hanging out a lot this offseason like on the beach where he flexed next to her shirtless, and then an event in Los Angeles, California, where she made him a third wheel posing with recording artist Ciara.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha rides mechanical bull in perfect Daisy Dukes fit for it
They’ve also had some amazing family moments like Fourth of July in sweet photos where baby Cai, 1, stole the show with dad, and a family pic where Riley, now 13, showed off she’s almost as tall as dad now.
After the unfortunate news of Steph’s grandma passing, Ayesha and Steph shared happier times from their romantics hike in the Bay Area.
RELATED: Stephen Curry hints at difficult year in anniversary note to wife Ayesha
They even soaked in the water together in beautiful setting.
It was Ayesha’s cowgirl bikini fit that won the day, however. Sorry, Steph.
He seemed to agree and he howled with her by his side.
It looks like they had a howling good time on their anniversary. Congrats to the happy couple that met as teenagers and are still so in love.
