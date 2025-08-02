Stephen Curry’s mom shares tragic news his grandma Candy Wyms Adams passed away
Stephen Curry hinted on Friday that life has thrown him a lot of “jabs” recently in his 14th anniversary post to wife Ayesha Curry. Now, we know one of those jabs was actually a haymaker as his mom announced his grandma passed away.
The Golden State Warriors superstar has been enjoying family time during his offseason from a beach day with Ayesha, to being there on Fourth of July with his kids in an adorable moment with his 1-year-old son Cai, and dressing up in a ridiculous outfit all for 13-year-old Riley’s big birthday at Universal Studios Hollywood.
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shares new baby news with ex-Warrior Damien Lee
After Ayesha, 35, shared her sweet message to her 37-year-old husband, Steph dropped this message: “Life has been throwing some jabs recently but it's always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don't get it twisted, you're more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman! July 30, 2011 @ayeshacurry“
Now we know why as Sonya Curry revealed her mom Candy Wyms Adams died on July 28.
Condolences to the Curry family during this tough time.
