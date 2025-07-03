Stephen Curry, Ayesha have heart-melting posts for son Canon’s birthday
The oldest son of Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry turned 7 years old on Wednesday, July 2. Mom and dad took the time to post some heart-melting birthday wishes to Canon.
The Golden State Warriors superstar and his wife have had a lot of amazing family moments since the NBA offseason started for dad Steph like a family photo where daughter Riley, 12, is almost as tall as her pro basketball dad now, and some heartwarming photos of baby boy Cai, 1, on Father’s Day. Also, Steph just took Ryan, 9, and Canon to a Golden State Valkyries game where they stole the show dancing in the stands.
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha moved to tears by adorable note from son Canon
Canon went viral during the first round of the NBA playoffs when he was seen crying after the Warriors lost Game 6 at home to the Houston Rockets and dad had to come over and console him.
It was all smiles and fun, though, in the posts Steph and Ayesha shared of him for his big day. First, dad’s Instagram birthday wishes where he wrote, “My guy CWJC is 7! Laughs, jokes, country & Patwa accents and 1000 “look what I can do”’s a day. We love you Young Wolf.”
RELATED: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley looks eerily similar to dad dominating sport
Then mom Ayesha with her sweet IG post. She wrote, “Our Canon Jack turned SEVEN today! 7?! I truly don't know where the time goes. He is the most, passionate, empathetic and head strong human being I've ever met. I can't believe God blessed me with the privilege of being his mama. 🥰🥹”
What adorable photos and sweet birthday message by Steph and Ayesha. Happy 7th birthday to Canon Wardell Jack Curry.
