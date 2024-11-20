Sydney Thomas has lofty 2025 dream after eerily predicting viral moment
Though Mike Tyson may not have achieved his goal of defeating Jake Paul in the epic fight this past weekend, another person behind the magic accomplished a big dream of hers.
During last Friday night’s event, Sydney Thomas, who is one of Jake Paul’s ring girls, stole the show with her confident demeanor and vibrant energy. Thomas later went viral online, with many fans commenting on her posts from the night saying that watching her was more entertaining than the fight itself.
But little do viewers know that this is something Thomas was manifesting all along. Today, she took to her Instagram Story to share a handwritten note. According to the viral superstar, she had written that note at the beginning of this school year — which marks her final year at University of Alabama. On the note are two things she wants to accomplish before she graduates.
“I will be a ring girl for the Paul vs Tyson fight in November,” Thomas wrote, along with her next goal. “I will be in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025.”
Also in the story, Thomas included a celebratory green checkmark, noting that she’s accomplished one of these two goals.
And if the powers that be are reading, she just might make the second one happen!
