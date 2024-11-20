The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sydney Thomas has lofty 2025 dream after eerily predicting viral moment

One of Jake Paul's ring girls stole the show during last Friday night's fight. But little did viewers know she had been manifesting this all along.

Alex Gonzalez

Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul after weighing in at the Toyota Music Factory.
Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul after weighing in at the Toyota Music Factory. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Though Mike Tyson may not have achieved his goal of defeating Jake Paul in the epic fight this past weekend, another person behind the magic accomplished a big dream of hers.

During last Friday night’s event, Sydney Thomas, who is one of Jake Paul’s ring girls, stole the show with her confident demeanor and vibrant energy. Thomas later went viral online, with many fans commenting on her posts from the night saying that watching her was more entertaining than the fight itself.

But little do viewers know that this is something Thomas was manifesting all along. Today, she took to her Instagram Story to share a handwritten note. According to the viral superstar, she had written that note at the beginning of this school year — which marks her final year at University of Alabama. On the note are two things she wants to accomplish before she graduates.

Sydney Thomas / Instagram
Sydney Thomas shares manifestations for her final year of college. / Sydney Thomas / Instagram

“I will be a ring girl for the Paul vs Tyson fight in November,” Thomas wrote, along with her next goal. “I will be in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025.”

Also in the story, Thomas included a celebratory green checkmark, noting that she’s accomplished one of these two goals.

And if the powers that be are reading, she just might make the second one happen!

Sydney Thomas
Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul and Mike Tyson face off during weigh-ins at the Toyota Music Factory the day before their fight. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

