Tara Lipinski’s Sweater Dress Raises Eyebrows Next to Johnny Weir at Olympics

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir have been the talk of NBC’s coverage during figure skating events for their fits. The former figure skaters continue to impress and Tuesday was no different before the women’s free skate short program at the Milano Cortina Games. It was Lipinski’s sweater dress that turned heads this time.

Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.

RELATED: NBC’s Tara Lipinski Causes Stir in Tiny Black Dress at Olympics Matching Johnny Weir

Both her and Weir have gone viral these games from their matching silver fits, to her white dress while he rocked some elf green. She even popped out of his jacket in a fun moment, while lip syncing outside of work.

RELATED: Terry Gannon’s Wife Lisa in Spotlight With NBC’s Women’s Figure Skating Coverage

Before Tuesday’s women’s free skate, Lipinski was at The Today Show where she shared her two-year-old daughter Georgie having a heart-melting moment with American figure skater, the “Quad God” Ilia Malinin.

Lipinski’s latest fit hit

Then, she and Johnny needed a Starbucks stop before commentating where her sweater dress stood out next to his green pants.

They certainly know how to have fun.

What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?

Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.

Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.

Jan 27, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBC correspondents Tara Lipinski (right) and Johnny Weir (left) in attendance during media day for Super Bowl XLIX at US Airways Center. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex