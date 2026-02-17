Tara Lipinski’s Sweater Dress Raises Eyebrows Next to Johnny Weir at Olympics
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir have been the talk of NBC’s coverage during figure skating events for their fits. The former figure skaters continue to impress and Tuesday was no different before the women’s free skate short program at the Milano Cortina Games. It was Lipinski’s sweater dress that turned heads this time.
Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.
Both her and Weir have gone viral these games from their matching silver fits, to her white dress while he rocked some elf green. She even popped out of his jacket in a fun moment, while lip syncing outside of work.
Before Tuesday’s women’s free skate, Lipinski was at The Today Show where she shared her two-year-old daughter Georgie having a heart-melting moment with American figure skater, the “Quad God” Ilia Malinin.
Lipinski’s latest fit hit
Then, she and Johnny needed a Starbucks stop before commentating where her sweater dress stood out next to his green pants.
They certainly know how to have fun.
What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?
Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.
Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.
