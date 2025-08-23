Taylor Swift Lookalike Fools Local Chiefs-Bears Broadcast
Taylor Swift is a big football fan these days, but she still hasn't quite reached the sicko level where she's attending NFL preseason games. On Friday night as the Chiefs finished their exhibition scheduled at home against the Bears, the podcasting pop star was nowhere to be seen.
Luckily for the broadcast, there was at least one lookalike in attendance. Cameras kept flashing to a woman in one of the suites wearing a sleeveless Chiefs shirt. She had hair that looked like Swift's and it's easy to see why people might have been confused.
While many people realized what was happening, there were some people on social media still complaining about Swift being shown on the broadcast. There's no need to link that though.
With the Eras Tour over, Swift will have plenty of time to attend games that count this fall. With a new album on the way, it would be business malpractice for Swift to not support Travis Kelce in person. And if that wasn't bad enough, the Chiefs might be good again this season.
Bad news all around for the haters.