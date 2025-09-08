Travis Kelce slapper Teair Tart posts Taylor Swift joke after backlash
Travis Kelce is not to messed with the Swifties protection.
Apparently Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart didn't get that memo after slapping the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in their week one upset NFL Brazil game opener, 27-21, to send an early message to their AFC West rivals.
Taylor Swift's fiancée took it all in stride, and while there was certainly controversy in the moment that Tart didn't get ejected for the over-the-top reaction, the 28-year-old Philadelphia native, who is still in the league after going undrafted in 2020, had a perfect one-liner despite the Swifties attacks on social media.
"I’m too swift with it even in Brazil…," Tart wrote on his Instagram carousel post.
So needless to say Tart won't be apologizing to the Swifties, the three-time Super Bowl champion, or his global icon pop-star fiancée, who is originally from nearby Reading, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philly.
"I don't understand that rule," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game. "I guess it's open-hand, fist, whatever, I don't know. I don't know what their decision was on that. But he definitely got hit in the head pretty hard whether it was an open first or a closed fist."
Some users had Teair's back, with the top liked comment from his post saying, "Kelce deserves it button👉🏾x2," and another one chiming in, "thank you -from Everyone."
The seven-time All-Pro selection Kelce hasn't said much about it yet, but it'll be interesting to hear if he has anything to say on his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason.
Until then, it's simply some NFL "Bad Blood."
