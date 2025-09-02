The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce left alone shopping at Trader Joe's by Chiefs fans in classy move

Excited Kansas City Chiefs fans spotted the superstar tight end at their local Trader Joe's. Amazingly, everyone left him alone. So what did he buy?

Matthew Graham

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) watches play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) watches play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Travis Kelce is probably the most recognizable superstar in the entire NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is an imposing 6-foot-5 and is engaged to the most famous person on the planet, Taylor Swift.

RELATED: Travis Kelce’s $6M mansion famous for Taylor Swift engagement is giant fun house

Travis Kelce
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) shakes hands with Chicago Bears place kicker Cairo Santos (8) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

So while being rich and ridiculously successful is something everyone aspires to be in life, one of the biggest downsides of being Kelce-level famous is not being able to do the simple things in like the rest of us schlubs, like shop at the iconic grocery store Trader Joe's.

Yet, that's exactly what the three-time Super Bowl champion was able to do, caught in the wild by a Chiefs fan, shopping like a regular person.

RELATED: Travis Kelce net worth shockingly small vs. fiancée Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to the KC fan who snuck a peek on her smartphone, as probably everyone else who saw him did, "no one approached him, was weird, or acted crazy." Well thank gosh no one acted crazy! "The moment he left, the whole store exploded."

Did they do a Chiefs chant? Why don't we have the footage of the explosion?! We need to know what y'all did when he left!! DId you ring the TJ's bell?!?!

RELATED: What does Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post caption mean?

"I freaking love Kansas City for being so respectful and polite," TikTok user @alexowenskc continued. "Also, he's a king and so beautiful."

Well, @alexowenskc, aren't you acting weird and crazy now? We kid. We kid.

"It's still on my bucket list to get a hug from him... if anyone was wondering what to get me for Christmas."

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maybe Kelce, 35, and his fiancée, global icon Swift, also 35, will see this and oblige.

So what did the seven-time All-Pro king get from TJ's? Ice cream, allegedly. If you're a frequent shopper of TJ's like we are at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, you know the mini ice-cream cones and chocolate-chip cookie ice-cream sandwiches are an addition.

Maybe Ms. Swift is a fan of those too and Kelce was being a good fiancé and picking up the tasty desserts for some Netflix and chill time - with lots of hugs.

UPDATE: This video is from 2023, and made the rounds again this weekend on X. Here is the original TikTok video, and apologies to @alexowenskc since she posted it originally on Instagram, and the video from above is from a Kelce fan account.

But Kelce and Swift had already started dating, so it could have been where they took their relationship to the next leve with those TJ's mini cones!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News