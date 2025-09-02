Travis Kelce left alone shopping at Trader Joe's by Chiefs fans in classy move
Travis Kelce is probably the most recognizable superstar in the entire NFL.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is an imposing 6-foot-5 and is engaged to the most famous person on the planet, Taylor Swift.
So while being rich and ridiculously successful is something everyone aspires to be in life, one of the biggest downsides of being Kelce-level famous is not being able to do the simple things in like the rest of us schlubs, like shop at the iconic grocery store Trader Joe's.
Yet, that's exactly what the three-time Super Bowl champion was able to do, caught in the wild by a Chiefs fan, shopping like a regular person.
According to the KC fan who snuck a peek on her smartphone, as probably everyone else who saw him did, "no one approached him, was weird, or acted crazy." Well thank gosh no one acted crazy! "The moment he left, the whole store exploded."
Did they do a Chiefs chant? Why don't we have the footage of the explosion?! We need to know what y'all did when he left!! DId you ring the TJ's bell?!?!
"I freaking love Kansas City for being so respectful and polite," TikTok user @alexowenskc continued. "Also, he's a king and so beautiful."
Well, @alexowenskc, aren't you acting weird and crazy now? We kid. We kid.
"It's still on my bucket list to get a hug from him... if anyone was wondering what to get me for Christmas."
Maybe Kelce, 35, and his fiancée, global icon Swift, also 35, will see this and oblige.
So what did the seven-time All-Pro king get from TJ's? Ice cream, allegedly. If you're a frequent shopper of TJ's like we are at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, you know the mini ice-cream cones and chocolate-chip cookie ice-cream sandwiches are an addition.
Maybe Ms. Swift is a fan of those too and Kelce was being a good fiancé and picking up the tasty desserts for some Netflix and chill time - with lots of hugs.
UPDATE: This video is from 2023, and made the rounds again this weekend on X. Here is the original TikTok video, and apologies to @alexowenskc since she posted it originally on Instagram, and the video from above is from a Kelce fan account.
But Kelce and Swift had already started dating, so it could have been where they took their relationship to the next leve with those TJ's mini cones!
